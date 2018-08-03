Coutee has a strained hamstring and will be out for a few weeks, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

While the injury doesn't sound too serious, it could still be a significant setback for Coutee, who is expected to compete for the No. 3 receiver job with Bruce Ellington and Braxton Miller. The rookie fourth-round pick now figures to miss a sizable portion of training camp and at least one or two preseason games.