Coutee (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.
As is fellow wideout Brandin Cooks (foot/neck), who was limited at practice this week. However, given that Coutee was listed as a full practice participant both Thursday and Friday after logging a limited session Wednesday, we suspect that he should be a go for Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. With the Texans' receiving corps having thinned out of late, Coutee, who caught eight of his nine targets for 141 yards in a Week 13 loss to the Colts, should continue to be busy this weekend, assuming he suits up.