Texans' Keke Coutee: Questionable for Week 5
Coutee (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
The hamstring injury previously delayed Coutee's NFL debut until last weekend, when he made an immediate impact with 11 catches for 109 yards on 15 targets in the 37-34 overtime win over the Colts. The huge outing likely solidifies Coutee as the Texans' No. 3 receiver going forward, but it remains unclear if he'll be ready to build on that performance come Sunday. Coutee was unable to advance beyond limited participation in practice this week, which could put his availability in some peril for Week 5. The Texans are also listing Will Fuller (hamstring) as questionable for the contest, so Houston could be forced to turn to depth wideouts Sammie Coates and Vyncint Smith for extended snaps if one or both of Coutee and Fuller are unable to rally.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Top Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Fantasy Sleepers
Looking for a potential difference maker to slide into your lineup for Week 5? Jamey Eisenber's...
-
What you missed: Brady gets some help
Tom Brady got plenty of help Thursday night, while Andrew Luck succeeded in spite of his cast....