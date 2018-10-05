Coutee (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The hamstring injury previously delayed Coutee's NFL debut until last weekend, when he made an immediate impact with 11 catches for 109 yards on 15 targets in the 37-34 overtime win over the Colts. The huge outing likely solidifies Coutee as the Texans' No. 3 receiver going forward, but it remains unclear if he'll be ready to build on that performance come Sunday. Coutee was unable to advance beyond limited participation in practice this week, which could put his availability in some peril for Week 5. The Texans are also listing Will Fuller (hamstring) as questionable for the contest, so Houston could be forced to turn to depth wideouts Sammie Coates and Vyncint Smith for extended snaps if one or both of Coutee and Fuller are unable to rally.