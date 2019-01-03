Coutee (hamstring) is considered questionable for Saturday's wild-card game against the Colts. Coach Bill O'Brien noted earlier in the day that Coutee "has a shot" to play in the game, but he will be a true game-time decision, per Aaron Reiss of The Athletic

Coutee has participated fully in each of the three practice sessions this week, so it's a bit surprising that he's still considered a game-time call for the contest. Given his participation level and the gravity of the game, there are multiple reasons to believe he will give it a go. Still, we will likely have to wait until game day inactives surface to learn his fate.