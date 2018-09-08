Coutee (hamstring) was limited in practice this week and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The rookie fourth-round pick secured the No. 5 wide receiver role during preseason and may rotate in as a returner if he can shake the hamstring injury. He has tons of potential with 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and 10 touchdowns in his final collegiate season at Texas Tech.

