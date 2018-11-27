Coutee is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Titans due to a hamstring injury.

Coutee was limited throughout practice due to a hamstring injury and it appears he aggravated the issue again during Monday's contest. Before exiting the game he recorded two receptions for 14 yards. If he is ruled out for the contest, look for Sammie Coates to potentially see some extra run on offense.

