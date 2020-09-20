Coutee (foot) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Ravens, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.

The 23-year-old receiver was held out for Houston's Week 1 matchup against the reigning Super Bowl champions, as he had dealt with a stress fracture in his foot throughout training camp. Coutee has since shown enough to trainers to earn his way onto the field, though his role may be reduced from the one he filled the past two years. Coutee earned 5.1 targets per game between 2018 and 2019, but with Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb joining the receiving corps on top of Will Fuller and Kenny Stills, Coutee may be hard-pressed to match that workload.