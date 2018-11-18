Texans' Keke Coutee: Ready to go Sunday
Coutee (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Redskins.
He'll suit up for just the fifth time in the Texans' nine games this season, with hamstring issues causing all five of his previous absences. Coutee is apparently in better condition coming out of the team's Week 10 bye and will now look to re-establish a connection with Deshaun Watson after garnering 7.5 targets per game in his other four appearances. Since Coutee's last game, the Texans ruled Will Fuller (knee) for the season and acquired Demaryius Thomas from the Broncos to bolster their wideout corps, which likely leaves the rookie's role fairly stable.
