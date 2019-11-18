Texans' Keke Coutee: Reasons for benching become clear
Houston head coach Bill O'Brien said Coutee had done a good job this week in practice of paying greater attention to detail, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Coutee caught three passes for 25 yards in Sunday's loss to the Ravens, his first game action since a Week 7 loss to the Colts. It was during that loss to Indianapolis that Coutee had a costly drop and landed himself in the doghouse. The reason for Coutee's two-game benching was not clear until O'Brien's post-game admission. His good week of practice put him back to third on the depth chart, ahead of DeAndre Carter, as the Texans prepare for a Thursday night showdown at home against the Colts. Coutee's relevance will last as long as it takes Will Fuller (hamstring) is ready to play.
