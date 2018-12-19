Texans' Keke Coutee: Remains limited at practice
Coutee (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Coutee, who last suited up Nov. 26, was also limited at practice last week before sitting out this past Saturday's game against the Jets. The 2018 fourth-rounder is therefore not a lock to suit up Sunday against the Eagles. If he's out or limited this weekend, added opportunities would once again be on tap for DeAndre Carter.
