Texans' Keke Coutee: Remains limited at practice
Coutee (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Coach Bill O'Brien suggested Tuesday that Coutee is day-to-day and "trending toward being able to play" as Saturday's game against the Jets approaches. We'll circle back on Coutee's status once the Texans' final injury report of the week is released to see if he is officially listed as questionable or heads into the weekend minus an injury designation.
