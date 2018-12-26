Texans' Keke Coutee: Remains limited in practice
Coutee (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Coutee's limited participation has essentially become a given, with the Texans listing him the same way for nearly every practice since September. He's already missed nine games during his rookie campaign, including Weeks 13-16. DeAndre Carter has proven to be a capable replacement in the slot, but Houston may feel a bit of urgency after losing Demaryius Thomas to a season-ending Achilles injury during a Week 16 loss to Philadelphia. Another absence from Coutee would leave the Texans with Carter, DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) and Vyncint Smith as their three-wide alignment for Week 17 against Jacksonville.
