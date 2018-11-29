Coutee (hamstring) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.

During Monday's 34-17 win over the Titans, Coutee aggravated the hamstring injury that has already cost him five games this season. Though the recurring nature of the injury is somewhat troubling, coach Bill O'Brien expressed optimism the wideout would be good to go for the Week 13 tilt with the Browns. Coutee's involvement for the first two days of practice is an encouraging sign, but he seems likely to carry a designation into the weekend if he fails to log a full session Friday.

