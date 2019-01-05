Coutee (hamstring) is listed as active Saturday against the Colts.

The expectation of active status for Coutee has come to pass, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle and Adam Schefter of ESPN. Coutee thus will be making his first appearance since Week 12 and just third overall since Week 7. In addition to working behind target hog DeAndre Hopkins, Coutee may be hard-pressed to produce against a Colts defense that allowed just three wide receiving corps to surpass 100 yards through the air over the final eight games of the regular season.

