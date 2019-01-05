Texans' Keke Coutee: Returns to action
Coutee (hamstring) is listed as active Saturday against the Colts.
The expectation of active status for Coutee has come to pass, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle and Adam Schefter of ESPN. Coutee thus will be making his first appearance since Week 12 and just third overall since Week 7. In addition to working behind target hog DeAndre Hopkins, Coutee may be hard-pressed to produce against a Colts defense that allowed just three wide receiving corps to surpass 100 yards through the air over the final eight games of the regular season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Best Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...