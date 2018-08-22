Coutee (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Coutee was sidelined for nearly three weeks, essentially missing out on an opportunity to compete for the No. 3 receiver spot, a job that now appears to be firmly in the hands of Bruce Ellington. Given that he's a rookie fourth-round pick, Coutee figures to have a spot on the 53-man roster even if he isn't part of the Week 1 gameplan. Ellington's injury history suggests Coutee and/or Braxton Miller will be needed at some point this season.

