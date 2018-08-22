Texans' Keke Coutee: Returns to practice
Coutee (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Coutee was sidelined for nearly three weeks, essentially missing out on an opportunity to compete for the No. 3 receiver spot, a job that now appears to be firmly in the hands of Bruce Ellington. Given that he's a rookie fourth-round pick, Coutee figures to have a spot on the 53-man roster even if he isn't part of the Week 1 gameplan. Ellington's injury history suggests Coutee and/or Braxton Miller will be needed at some point this season.
