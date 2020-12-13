Coutee (knee) brought in all three targets for 24 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 36-7 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

With Brandin Cooks' (foot/neck) absence leading to Deshaun Watson being without his top three receivers from the beginning of the season -- Will Fuller (suspension) and Randall Cobb (IR, toe) were also unavailable -- the opportunity for a significant workload appeared to be there for Coutee. However, that ultimately failed to materialize, with Coutee checking in behind all of Jordan Akins, Steven Mitchell and Chad Hansen in targets. His five-yard touchdown grab midway through the second quarter did salvage the day for fantasy managers counting on Coutee in their postseason contests, but they'll hope for much better all-around production from the third-year wideout in a Week 15 divisional matchup versus the Colts.