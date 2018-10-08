Coutee caught six of seven targets for 51 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-16 overtime win over Dallas. He also ran one time for two yards.

Coutee was bothered by a hamstring injury throughout the practice week but showed no issue with it during the game and scored his first NFL touchdown. He finished second in wideout targets to DeAndre Hopkins and has been thrown to 22 times over the last two weeks. The other wideout questionable entering the game -- Will Fuller was in the same boat as Coutee, nursing a sore hamstring -- had just three targets, suggesting he was not 100 percent. However, even if Fuller were completely healthy, we don't see it detracting from Coutee's opportunities. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has averaged 38 passes over the first five weeks, so there will be many targets available for Coutee, Hopkins and Fuller, if the Texans continue to throw at that rate.