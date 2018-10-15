Coutee caught three of five targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 20-13 win over Buffalo.

Coutee's five targets were second only to DeAndre Hopkins (six), as Houston's vaunted passing game wasn't very crisp Sunday. That can be attributed to the health of quarterback Deshaun Watson (chest), who attempted just 25 throws. Coutee, who entered the game with 22 over the last two games, might experience similar usage Week 7 if Watson's health remains the same, particularly against the imposing pass defense of the Jaguars.