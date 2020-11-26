Coutee could factor heavily into the gameplan against the Lions on Thursday with Randall Cobb (toe) and Kenny Stills (quadriceps) sidelined, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.

The 23-year-old saw his first action since Week 2 during Sunday's win over the Patriots, catching two of four targets for 10 yards and a touchdown, with three of those targets coming in the red zone. Houston should continue to rely on Deshaun Watson and the aerial attack as the run game struggles in the absence of David Johnson (concussion), and Coutee is primed to see significant snaps in the slot with Will Fuller and Brandin Cooks working on the outside against a subpar Detroit defense.