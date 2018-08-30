Texans' Keke Coutee: Set to make NFL debut Thursday
Coutee (hamstring) said he would play Thursday in the Texans' exhibition finale against the Cowboys, Drew Dougherty of the team's official site reports.
Coutee missed several weeks with a hamstring injury before returning to practice last week, but didn't suit up for the all-important third preseason game against the Rams. Head coach Bill O'Brien was less committal earlier this week when discussing Coutee's status, but it looks like the 2018 fourth-round pick out of Texas Tech will get some snaps before the regular season commences. It's too late for him to be considered anything more than a depth wideout heading into Week 1, but the Texans were impressed by Coutee's performance in OTAs and training camp. That should be enough for him to earn a spot when the Texans finalize their 53-man roster.
