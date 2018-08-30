Coutee (hamstring) said he would play Thursday in the Texans' exhibition finale against the Cowboys, Drew Dougherty of the team's official site reports.

Coutee missed several weeks with a hamstring injury before returning to practice last week, but didn't suit up for the all-important third preseason game against the Rams. Head coach Bill O'Brien was less committal earlier this week when discussing Coutee's status, but it looks like the 2018 fourth-round pick out of Texas Tech will get some snaps before the regular season commences. It's too late for him to be considered anything more than a depth wideout heading into Week 1, but the Texans were impressed by Coutee's performance in OTAs and training camp. That should be enough for him to earn a spot when the Texans finalize their 53-man roster.