Coutee caught 11 of 15 targets for 109 yards during Sunday's 37-34 win over the Colts.

What do you make out of a rookie receiver leading his team in targets and catches in his debut? It's almost impossible to tell and Sunday's matchup against a quality Dallas defense will shed some light, but you couldn't ask much more from Coutee on Sunday. There is a lot of competition in Houston with the likes of DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller, but Coutee seems to already have a rapport with Deshaun Watson -- who relied on similar smallish, shifty slot target while starring at Clemson.

