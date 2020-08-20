Coutee has impressed Texans head coach Bill O'Brien during training camp with his maturity, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

O'Brien said Coutee is "on the right track" as he prepares for his third NFL season. The coach cited the presence of Randall Cobb as a role model for Coutee, who has experienced injuries and mistakes during his NFL career. "Some guys it takes a little longer," O'Brien said during a Zoom video call. "I think the big thing for Keke is health. He's a very confident player, a very good player. I think Randall Cobb has helped him, just watching how Randall Cobb operates, I think that's really helped him." Coutee faces a crowded position group and will not have preseason games to force a move up the depth chart. If the group stays as deep as it is now, he may need to win a job as punt returner to keep his job as a wide receiver.