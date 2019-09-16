Texans' Keke Coutee: Shut down by Jacksonville
Coutee caught two of four targets, managing seven receiving yards during Sunday's 13-12 win against the Jaguars.
The second-year receiver out of Texas Tech was close to playing in Week 1 against New Orleans coming off an ankle injury, but his 2019 debut ultimately came in this AFC South showdown against Jacksonville. Coutee, and the Texans receiving corps as a whole for that matter, was held in check by the Jaguars' outstanding cornerback pairing of Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye in Week 2. The upcoming matchup against Los Angeles is much less intimidating than it normally would be for opposing wideouts, given the absence of reigning AFC All-Pro strong safety Derwin James (foot) from the Chargers' lineup.
