Texans' Keke Coutee: Signs with Texans

Coutee signed a four-year contract with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 5-foot-9 Coutee is slight of build, but is elusive in the open field, and the fourth-round draft pick will be given a shot to win a spot as a slot receiver. Braxton Miller will compete as well, but has yet to take hold of the position during his first two years in Houston. Coutee could also get time as a kick returner. For the last several seasons, the Texans have lacked a consistent guy who can change field position.