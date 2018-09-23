Texans' Keke Coutee: Sitting out Week 3
Coutee (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Coutee was unable to upgrade from limited to full practice at any point this week, so his NFL regular-season debut will have to wait at least one more game. With both Coutee and Sammie Coates (hamstring) inactive Sunday, Vyncint Smith will serve as the Texans' No. 4 wideout.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
LIVE: Week 3 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 3
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Injury Report
Who's in? Who's out? We take a look at the latest injury reports ahead of Week 3's action.