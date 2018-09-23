Coutee (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Coutee was unable to upgrade from limited to full practice at any point this week, so his NFL regular-season debut will have to wait at least one more game. With both Coutee and Sammie Coates (hamstring) inactive Sunday, Vyncint Smith will serve as the Texans' No. 4 wideout.

