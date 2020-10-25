Coutee (coach's decision) has been tabbed as inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Packers.

The 23-year-old lost a fumble during Houston's Week 2 loss to the Ravens, and he hasn't been able to get back in the coaching staff's graces since. Coutee has been a healthy scratch over each of the Texans' four outings since that point, as the team remains deep at the receiver position. There is a possibility Houston makes a deadline move, trading away a WR to bolster another area of the roster. That may be the only scenario, besides injury ahead of him on the depth chart, in which Coutee re-enters the offense in a contributing role this season.