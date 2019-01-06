Texans' Keke Coutee: Stars in featured role
Coutee (hamstring) caught 11 of 14 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 21-7 loss to the Colts.
Coutee stepped into a featured role with DeAndre Hopkins limited by a shoulder injury, finishing with a new career high in receiving yardage. He didn't make many big gains, but a whopping target share and a six-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter helped him to a huge performance. Coutee was crippled by injuries during his rookie season, but he flashed his potential -- as well as a strong rapport with DeShaun Watson -- on several occasions. If he can remain healthy in 2019, Coutee is a breakout candidate as the top slot option for what should be a prolific offense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Best Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...