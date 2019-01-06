Coutee (hamstring) caught 11 of 14 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 21-7 loss to the Colts.

Coutee stepped into a featured role with DeAndre Hopkins limited by a shoulder injury, finishing with a new career high in receiving yardage. He didn't make many big gains, but a whopping target share and a six-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter helped him to a huge performance. Coutee was crippled by injuries during his rookie season, but he flashed his potential -- as well as a strong rapport with DeShaun Watson -- on several occasions. If he can remain healthy in 2019, Coutee is a breakout candidate as the top slot option for what should be a prolific offense.