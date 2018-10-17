Coutee (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

The Texans continue to list Coutee on the injury report without any hint of a setback since he made his NFL debut Week 4. He'll face a tough Jacksonville defense come Sunday, though the matchup could direct targets away from DeAndre Hopkins (foot) and Will Fuller (hip), which would seem to work in the slot receiver's favor.

