Head coach Bill O'Brien said Friday morning that Coutee (hamstring) is "trending upwards," but that his Week 14 status will not be decided until game day, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.

Coutee was in the same position last week and was ultimately ruled inactive, so his status for Sunday's contest will be up in the air until game day. His official injury designation for Week 14 will be revealed at some point after Friday's practice.