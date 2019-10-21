Coutee caught three of five targets for 25 yards and rushed for a four-yard touchdown in Sunday's 30-23 loss to Indianapolis.

With Kenny Stills returning from a two-week absence due to a hamstring injury, Coutee was headed back to fourth on the depth chart, but he benefited from Will Fuller's hamstring injury on the first series of the game. The touchdown was Coutee's first of the season.