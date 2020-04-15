Texans' Keke Coutee: Stuck on roster bubble?
Coutee appears to be on the roster bubble after the Texans signed Randall Cobb and traded for Brandin Cooks, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.
The combination of Cooks and Cobb is no match for DeAndre Hopkins in terms of quality, but the two-in, one-out offseason plan does create a tougher numbers game further down the depth chart. While a trade could eventually free up the logjam, Houston's current roster construction hints at Coutee and DeAndre Carter competing for the fifth wide receiver spot, behind Cooks, Cobb, Will Fuller and Kenny Stills (in some uncertain order). Carter worked ahead of Coutee late last season, even serving as Houston's No. 3 receiver when Fuller missed a wild-card playoff game.
