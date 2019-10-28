Coutee dressed but did not play in Sunday's 27-24 win over Oakland in Week 8.

Coutee was a beneficiary of playing time when Will Fuller (hamstring) was removed from Week 7's loss to the Colts, so it was surprising to see DeAndre Carter get those snaps a week later. There has been no indication of an injury. Until more is learned, the assumption should be that Carter is the No. 3 wideout ahead of Coutee while Fuller remains sidelined.