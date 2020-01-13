Coutee dressed but did not play in Sunday's 51-31 divisional-round playoff loss to the Chiefs.

Coutee finished out the season being a healthy inactive or a DNP in six of the final eight games, including the two postseason contests. A promising, if injury marred, rookie season turned sour in 2019, as head coach Bill O'Brien lost confidence in the Texas Tech product. Coutee finished with 22 catches (36 targets) and rushed for a touchdown. He has another two years remaining on his contract, but the Texans will return all of their current crop of wideouts except DeAndre Carter. That leaves Coutee as a fourth wideout at best entering the offseason.