Texans' Keke Coutee: Taking cautious approach with hamstring
Coutee (hamstring) said he won't return until he is 100 percent healthy, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Coutee has already experienced the downside of rushing back from a hamstring injury, now dealing with a multi-game absence for the second time this year. He did have a surprisingly large role in his three relatively healthy appearances, catching 20 of 27 targets for 193 yards and a touchdown in those games. The rookie will now take a bye week to get some rest, hoping to return for a Week 11 contest at Washington. His comments suggest we shouldn't expect a return to games until he logs at least one full practice session.
More News
-
Texans' Keke Coutee: Won't play Sunday•
-
Texans' Keke Coutee: Game-time decision for Sunday's game•
-
Texans' Keke Coutee: Week 9 status to be decided Saturday•
-
Texans' Keke Coutee: Logs limited practice•
-
Texans' Keke Coutee: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Keke Coutee: Uncertain for Week 9•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Patterson now eligible at RB
The Patriots are using Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back, so CBS is allowing Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 10
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Davis? Brees back?
We're heading down the stretch in the Fantasy regular season. Heath Cummings tells you what...
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.