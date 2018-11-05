Coutee (hamstring) said he won't return until he is 100 percent healthy, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Coutee has already experienced the downside of rushing back from a hamstring injury, now dealing with a multi-game absence for the second time this year. He did have a surprisingly large role in his three relatively healthy appearances, catching 20 of 27 targets for 193 yards and a touchdown in those games. The rookie will now take a bye week to get some rest, hoping to return for a Week 11 contest at Washington. His comments suggest we shouldn't expect a return to games until he logs at least one full practice session.