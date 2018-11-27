Coach Bill O'Brien said Coutee (hamstring) is considered day-to-day and is "trending toward being able to play" Week 13 against the Browns, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

Coutee was unable to rejoin Monday's win over Tennessee after exiting with a hamstring injury, leaving his status in flux moving forward. O'Brien's comment provides a reason for optimism, but Coutee's participation level in practice throughout the week will likely provide a better indication of his availability for Week 13. The rookie slot receiver has dealt with hamstring issues since the start of training camp, missing Weeks 1-3 and 8-9.