Texans' Keke Coutee: Trending toward return
Coach Bill O'Brien said there's a "strong possibility" Coutee (hamstring) returns to action Sunday in Washington, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.
Coutee has been plagued by a left hamstring injury since early August, but when healthy he posted a pair of impactful outings (11-109-0 in Week 4 at Indianapolis and 6-51-1 in Week 5 against the Cowboys). Seeking his first appearance since Week 7, he would have to contend with newcomer Demaryius Thomas for looks behind target monster DeAndre Hopkins.
