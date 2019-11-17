Coutee secured all three of his targets for 25 yards in the Texans' 41-7 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Coutee served as the clear No. 3 receiver Sunday with Will Fuller's (hamstring) absence bumping Kenny Stills up to the No. 2 role once again and DeAndre Carter not seeing a target in the contest. Coutee's numbers were modest, however, and he's surpassed 39 receiving yards in just one game this season. The slot receiver will look to put up better numbers against the Colts in a Week 12 Thursday night matchup, but he'll bump down to the No. 4 spot at minimum whenever Fuller returns to action.