Coutee (ankle) did not practice Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Coutee sustained a minor ankle injury during the team's preseason loss to the Packers, but the wide receiver was considered unlikely to practice until sometime early next week. It's possible the 22-year-old could lose some playing time to the newly acquired running back Duke Johnson, whose has repeatedly went on record about his affection for running routes in the slot, but that possibility seems unlikely unless Coutee's injury would linger longer than the aforementioned timeline.

