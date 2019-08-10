Texans' Keke Coutee: Unable to practice Saturday
Coutee (ankle) did not practice Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Coutee sustained a minor ankle injury during the team's preseason loss to the Packers, but the wide receiver was considered unlikely to practice until sometime early next week. It's possible the 22-year-old could lose some playing time to the newly acquired running back Duke Johnson, whose has repeatedly went on record about his affection for running routes in the slot, but that possibility seems unlikely unless Coutee's injury would linger longer than the aforementioned timeline.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Fuller
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Jeffery busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Is Brown's retirement threat serious?
As his feet heal, Antonio Brown threatens to retire because he's not allowed to use his old...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Buy the hype on these six players
Heath Cummings says it's okay to buy the hype when there's big upside and almost no risk.
-
Fantasy: Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...