Coach Bill O'Brien acknowledged Monday that it's too early to tell if Coutee (hamstring) will return for Sunday's game in Denver, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Coutee aggravated his hamstring Week 7 and never had much chance to play last week with the Texans hosting Miami on Thursday. The team did list Coutee as a limited practice participant Monday and Tuesday, but he was a non-participant Wednesday when the final injury report ruled him out. The rookie has a nice opportunity to handle a consistent, high-volume role after Will Fuller suffered a torn ACL on Thursday. We may not get another hint until the Wednesday injury report is released.