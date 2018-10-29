Texans' Keke Coutee: Uncertain for Week 9
Coach Bill O'Brien acknowledged Monday that it's too early to tell if Coutee (hamstring) will return for Sunday's game in Denver, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Coutee aggravated his hamstring Week 7 and never had much chance to play last week with the Texans hosting Miami on Thursday. The team did list Coutee as a limited practice participant Monday and Tuesday, but he was a non-participant Wednesday when the final injury report ruled him out. The rookie has a nice opportunity to handle a consistent, high-volume role after Will Fuller suffered a torn ACL on Thursday. We may not get another hint until the Wednesday injury report is released.
More News
-
Texans' Keke Coutee: Added opportunity following Fuller injury•
-
Texans' Keke Coutee: Won't play Thursday•
-
Texans' Keke Coutee: Limited again Tuesday•
-
Texans' Keke Coutee: Limited Monday•
-
Texans' Keke Coutee: Injury not viewed as long-term concern•
-
Texans' Keke Coutee: Not expected to play Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8