Coutee could receiving increased playing time against the Falcons in Week 5 pending the status of Kenny Stills' hamstring injury, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans are still evaluating the status of Stills, who was removed from Week 4's loss to the Panthers in the second quarter. The deeper into the week this state of uncertainty lingers, the greater the chance for Coutee to become a significant part of Houston's passing attack. He played a season-high 40 offensive snaps (58 percent) with three targets while filling in for Stills against the Panthers.