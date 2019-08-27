Coutee (ankle) is iffy for Week 1 action, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

At this point, coach Bill O'Brien is "not hopeful" that Coutee will be ready to suit up in time for the Texans' regular-season opener against the Saints. If Coutee ends up missing a game or two out of the gate, added opportunities (behind DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller) would be available for DeAndre Carter and Vyncint Smith.

More News
Our Latest Stories