Texans' Keke Coutee: Week 1 status TBD
Coutee, who has been dealing with a sprained ankle that he suffered in the Texans' preseason opener, is iffy for Monday night's game against the Saints, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Coutee has been able to practice in a limited capacity, but coach Bill O'Brien indicated that the receiver's Week 1 status has yet to be determined. "Touch and go, practiced," O'Brien noted of Coutee. "There's a possibility. He did some decent things. We'll have to see how it goes. It's a long season. It was a pretty significant injury to his ankle." Given that take, Coutee is a pretty risky fantasy lineup option this week, especially with the team playing Monday. If he's unable to go, Kenny Stills and DeAndre Carter would be in line for added snaps against New Orleans.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 1 Fantasy Football Injury Report
Stefon Diggs' hamstring and Jordan Reed's head could keep them from playing Week 1. Dave Richard...
-
Sleepers: Searching for upside
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 1, plus offers...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Can you actually trust Brown in Week 1?
Even if Antonio Brown plays in Week 1 — which is still a massive if — Chris Towers says you...