Coutee, who has been dealing with a sprained ankle that he suffered in the Texans' preseason opener, is iffy for Monday night's game against the Saints, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Coutee has been able to practice in a limited capacity, but coach Bill O'Brien indicated that the receiver's Week 1 status has yet to be determined. "Touch and go, practiced," O'Brien noted of Coutee. "There's a possibility. He did some decent things. We'll have to see how it goes. It's a long season. It was a pretty significant injury to his ankle." Given that take, Coutee is a pretty risky fantasy lineup option this week, especially with the team playing Monday. If he's unable to go, Kenny Stills and DeAndre Carter would be in line for added snaps against New Orleans.