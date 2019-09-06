Texans' Keke Coutee: Week 1 status TDB
Coutee, who has been dealing with a sprained ankle that he suffered in the Texans' preseason opener, is iffy for Monday night's game against the Saints, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Coutee has been able to practice in a limited capacity, but coach Bill O'Brien indicated that the receiver's Week 1 status has yet to be determined. "Touch and go, practiced," O'Brien noted of Coutee. "There's a possibility. He did some decent things. We'll have to see how it goes. It's a long season. It was a pretty significant injury to his ankle." Given that take, Coutee is a pretty risky fantasy lineup option this week, especially with the team playing Monday. If he's unable to go, Kenny Stills and DeAndre Carter would be in line for added snaps against New Orleans.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 1 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews the key takeaways from Thursday Night Football's action, and rounds up the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Off to a fast start
We haven't seen many quarterbacks with the kind of potential to do damage with their legs like...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...