Head coach Bill O'Brien said Friday morning that the Texans will work Coutee (hamstring) out on Saturday to determine his availability for Sunday's matchup with the Broncos, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Coutee was able to get some work in at the Texans' first two practice sessions of the week, and it's likely he will do the same Friday. Regardless how much he does Friday, though, it appears the Texans will wait another day to make a call on his Week 9 availability, and their decision may not be announced until sometime Sunday.