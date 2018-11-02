Texans' Keke Coutee: Week 9 status to be decided Saturday
Head coach Bill O'Brien said Friday morning that the Texans will work Coutee (hamstring) out on Saturday to determine his availability for Sunday's matchup with the Broncos, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Coutee was able to get some work in at the Texans' first two practice sessions of the week, and it's likely he will do the same Friday. Regardless how much he does Friday, though, it appears the Texans will wait another day to make a call on his Week 9 availability, and their decision may not be announced until sometime Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...