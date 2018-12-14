Texans' Keke Coutee: Will not play Saturday
Coutee (hamstring) will not play Saturday against the Jets.
Coutee was listed as questionable on the Texans' final injury report of the week, but he did not travel to New York with the rest of his teammates, which removes any chance of him playing in Week 15. While fantasy players will not have Coutee available this week, they will be afforded more time to identify a replacement.
