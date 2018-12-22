Texans' Keke Coutee: Will not travel to Philadelphia
Coutee (hamstring) is out heading into Sunday's contest against the Eagles.
Both Coutee and running back Lamar Miller have been downgraded from their respective Friday questionable status thus limiting the Houston offense heading into a pivotal matchup. In the case of Coutee, who will miss his fourth consecutive game, DeAndre Carter will once again take over as the slot wide receiver. In the last three weeks, Carter has been targeted 10 times, and that figure could be even higher if not for a Week 14 concussion which he sustained early in the first half.
