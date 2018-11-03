Coutee (hamstring) was downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Coutee was given the questionable tag after being limited in practice this week and was expected to be a game-time decision, but now won't even travel with the team to Denver. Newly-acquired Demaryius Thomas is likely to see a heavy snap share in Coutee's absence, but may not be heavily involved as he continues to learn the playbook as establish a rapport with quarterback Deshaun Watson. Running back Tyler Ervin could also see increased opportunities Sunday as a slot receiver, while DeAndre Hopkins should garner significant attention from the Broncos defense.