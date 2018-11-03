Texans' Keke Coutee: Won't play Sunday
Coutee (hamstring) was downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Coutee was given the questionable tag after being limited in practice this week and was expected to be a game-time decision, but now won't even travel with the team to Denver. Newly-acquired Demaryius Thomas is likely to see a heavy snap share in Coutee's absence, but may not be heavily involved as he continues to learn the playbook as establish a rapport with quarterback Deshaun Watson. Running back Tyler Ervin could also see increased opportunities Sunday as a slot receiver, while DeAndre Hopkins should garner significant attention from the Broncos defense.
More News
-
Texans' Keke Coutee: Game-time decision for Sunday's game•
-
Texans' Keke Coutee: Week 9 status to be decided Saturday•
-
Texans' Keke Coutee: Logs limited practice•
-
Texans' Keke Coutee: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Keke Coutee: Uncertain for Week 9•
-
Texans' Keke Coutee: Added opportunity following Fuller injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Injury report
The Week 9 injury report is substantial. Dave Richard guides you through the bumps and bruises...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...