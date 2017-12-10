Lamm is being checked for a concussion during Sunday's game against the 49ers, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Lamm started at left tackle because Julie'n Davenport (shoulder) was out. With both currently on the sidelines, Chad Slade may have to slide over from his right guard position to play left tackle.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop