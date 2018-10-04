Texans' Kendall Lamm: Full participation Wednesday
Lamm (shoulder) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice.
Lamm was inserted as the starter for Julie'n Davenport in Week 4's matchup against the Colts, but left in overtime after sustaining a shoulder injury. His shoulder no longer appears to be an issue and he should be ready to go versus the Cowboys on Sunday night.
