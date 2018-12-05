Lamm (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Lamm sustained a concussion during Sunday's win over the Browns, and appears to be progressing well in his recovery. The starting right tackle may yet have to be cleared by an independent neurologist before officially clearing the league-mandated concussion protocol, but Lamm should have little issue doing so in time to suit up for Sunday's tilt against the Colts.

More News
Our Latest Stories